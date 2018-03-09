Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $195.28 Million Position in EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 164,303 shares during the period. EQT Midstream Partners makes up about 2.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in EQT Midstream Partners were worth $195,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $57,976,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,761,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,942,000 after acquiring an additional 480,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,817,000 after acquiring an additional 219,261 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $11,963,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 558,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,842,000 after acquiring an additional 140,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) opened at $60.09 on Friday. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4,867.14, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. EQT Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 79.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

