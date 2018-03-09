Kavi Asset Management LP Invests $7.41 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Kavi Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000. Paypal comprises approximately 5.1% of Kavi Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Paypal by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,165,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,768,000 after purchasing an additional 629,582 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Paypal by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,353,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paypal by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,973,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at $79.87 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95,436.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 9,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $729,127.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $439,791.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,186.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,413 shares of company stock worth $15,348,028. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paypal from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.65 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

