Katrina Leonore Sparano Sells 1,000 Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Stock

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Treasurer Katrina Leonore Sparano sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $26,210.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $35,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN ESP) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.89, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (Espey) is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering products for use in military and environment applications. The Company provides power energy conversion and transformer solutions.

