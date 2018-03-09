Karyopharm Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,923% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) opened at $16.46 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 723,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 34,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 108,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 384,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

