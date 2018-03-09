Karin Eastham Sells 2,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Karin Eastham sold 2,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $458,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,608.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ ILMN) opened at $243.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35,456.40, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $248.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.04 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $153,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

