Kaman Co. (KAMN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 934.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 183,429 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,523,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kaman by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after buying an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Kaman by 26.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 41,596 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

In other Kaman news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $602,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) opened at $61.82 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,717.02, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Kaman had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kaman Co. (KAMN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/kaman-co-kamn-shares-sold-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.