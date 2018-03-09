JOYN Advisors Inc. Invests $492,000 in CBS Co. (CBS) Stock

JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,346 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,610,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in CBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in CBS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 128,239 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CBS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,517 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in CBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,740,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE CBS) opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,943.49, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 67.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

CBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBS in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CBS in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie downgraded CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $4,917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,169,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,089,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,697,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JOYN Advisors Inc. Invests $492,000 in CBS Co. (CBS) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/joyn-advisors-inc-invests-492000-in-cbs-co-cbs-stock.html.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.