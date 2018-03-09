JOYN Advisors Inc. Invests $406,000 in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPLV)

JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) opened at $47.17 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

