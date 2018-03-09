JOYN Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)

JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Co. (MCK) opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31,770.00, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 22.98%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.74.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

