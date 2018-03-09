John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 1,487 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.38, for a total transaction of $352,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE MHK) opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17,850.00, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.84 and a 52 week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,234,000 after purchasing an additional 477,056 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 1,377,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,137,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,013,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

