Jeffrey Flug Sells 15,904 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $656,994.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,383.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,612,800.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Flug sold 62,720 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $2,453,606.40.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Jeffrey Flug sold 41,376 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,619,456.64.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) opened at $41.60 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,512.87, a PE ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $96.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $54.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.04 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Shake Shack by 45.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 34.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

