Jefferies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,427.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,695. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

