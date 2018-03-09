Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $138,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1,842.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX ) opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19,258.70, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.20. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

