Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 194,749 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. ( NYSE:BWA ) opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,285.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP John J. Gasparovic sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $2,020,313.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $73,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $847,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

