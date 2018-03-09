Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Timat now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.98.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Natixis raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.