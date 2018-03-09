Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Timat now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.98.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Natixis raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS BNPQY ) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. 175,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a market cap of $97,298.61, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

