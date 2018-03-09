Janus Reaches Market Cap of $744,390.00 (JNS)

Janus (CURRENCY:JNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Janus token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. Janus has a market cap of $744,390.00 and $0.00 worth of Janus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Janus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00974726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00086553 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00160097 BTC.

Janus Profile

Janus was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Janus’ total supply is 25,201,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,020,335 tokens. The official website for Janus is janustoken.com . The official message board for Janus is medium.com/@Janus_Token . Janus’ official Twitter account is @Janus_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Janus token is a crypto asset built and issued on the NXT blockchain and later on migrated to the Ardor blockchain. A total amount of 100,000,000 tokens will be issued, of which 97% will be destributed to ICO investors. The Janus ICO will be held with the collaboration of the NXT team, which will perform as an escrow agent. The Janus project will then donate 5% of the funds received to the development of the NXT and Ardor projects. The Janus token was created as a way to fund the Janus project and to allow token holders to share in the profits created by the Janus company through an automated and transparent dividends issuance system on the NXT platform. The company will also release an annual report in which its financial standing will be detailed along with key milestones achieved. Janus will be a software and services company that uses common technology to implement distinctly branded projects targeting a number of carfully selected markets. The Janus project has outlined content management, online and self publishing, marketplaces for targeted audiences and digital assets, online education technology, social fintech platforms, crypto financial services and social applications as some of the areas in which the company will develop solutions. “

Janus Token Trading

Janus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Janus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Janus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Janus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

