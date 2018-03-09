iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) Stake Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $66,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 152,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Blue Granite Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Granite Capital LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth about $88,554,000. Finally, Sentinel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36,960.00 and a PE ratio of 15.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 52 week low of $112.39 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

