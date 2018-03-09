Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 49,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. ( NYSE:NOC ) opened at $346.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $233.20 and a 52 week high of $359.43. The stock has a market cap of $60,377.06, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, VP Denise M. Peppard sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.12, for a total value of $850,869.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,613 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,467.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

