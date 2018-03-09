Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 82.72%. equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Novo Nordisk A/S declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/ironvine-capital-partners-llc-purchases-new-position-in-novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo.html.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.