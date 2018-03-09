Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 136,206 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 293,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 64.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 78,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Vining Sparks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp ( BK ) opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57,454.72, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,204,103.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,764.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

