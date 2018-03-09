Invictus RG Buys Shares of 24,266 Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Invictus RG bought a new position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adecoagro by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Adecoagro SA ( NYSE AGRO ) opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,053.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.28. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/invictus-rg-buys-shares-of-24266-adecoagro-sa-agro.html.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.