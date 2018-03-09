Invictus RG Buys Shares of 2,216 Inogen Inc (INGN)

Invictus RG bought a new position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 80,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inogen from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Inogen Inc ( NASDAQ:INGN ) opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,643.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $134.97.

In other news, EVP Byron Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $1,168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $297,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,885,478. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

