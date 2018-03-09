Invictus RG Acquires 5,495 Shares of Gap Inc (GPS)

Invictus RG increased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 238.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Invictus RG’s holdings in GAP were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in GAP by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap Inc (NYSE GPS) opened at $32.60 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $12,945.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. GAP had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, EVP Brent Hyder sold 5,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $192,920.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 101,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,434,388.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,388.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,723 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

