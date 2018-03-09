Investors Purchase Large Volume of Middleby Call Options (MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 924 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

In other news, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 61,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,794,000 after buying an additional 837,820 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 42.4% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,122,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 631,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Middleby by 170.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,680,000 after purchasing an additional 603,869 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,223,000.

Shares of Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD ) opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,927.32, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.83. Middleby has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $632.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 12.77%. research analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase 2,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Middleby from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

