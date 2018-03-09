Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (ACIA, EC, FNSR, FTV, GHDX, INSY, MAT, MTCH, ONVO, PGTI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 9th:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR)

was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genomic Health exited fourth-quarter 2017 on a disappointing note. Rising operating expenses pose a challenge. Moreover, the company continues to face a fiercely competitive market for its Oncotype DX tests which is a concern. On a positive note, we are encouraged by the company’s year-over-year rise in revenues in the quarter, driven by solid performance in the United States and internationally. Within prostate cancer, the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test witnessed expanded private coverage. We are also upbeat about the company’s signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with Cleveland Diagnostics and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Also, the launch of Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect buoys optimism. The company also made positive developments for its Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests. Overall, in the past three months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry.”

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a hold rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ross Stores outperformed the industry in the past six months given its positive record of earnings and sales surprises in the trailing seven quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2017, both the top and bottom lines topped estimates and improved year over year. Solid top line growth, lower SG&A expense and improved operating margin aided bottom line growth. Meanwhile, sales growth was driven by broad-based strength across major merchandise categories. Further, the company’s commitment toward better price management, merchandise, cost containment and store expansion plan bode well. However, the company expects witnessing challenging comparisons and a competitive retail backdrop, which led it to provide a cautious view for fiscal 2018. Despite strong earnings and sales targets, it projects soft operating margin for the first quarter and fiscal 2018 due to soft merchandise margin and the impact of competitive wage and benefit-related investments.”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Science Applications International Corp. is engaged in transaction, technical, engineering and enterprise IT services business. The Company provides services in two segments: government segment and commercial segment. Its government segment servers primarily to United States federal, state and local government agencies and foreign governments. The commercial segment provides technology-driven consulting and systems integration services and solutions. Science Applications International Corp. is headquartered in McLean, VA. “

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. “

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

