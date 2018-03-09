Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ ITCI) opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lerner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,090.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $50,018.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,210 shares of company stock worth $1,952,178. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $4,114,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $14,667,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $508,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

