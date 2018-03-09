INTL Fcstone (INTL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ INTL) opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $812.58, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.73. INTL Fcstone has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 50,000 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,657,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Sephton sold 2,500 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,869. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 415,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter worth about $15,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL Fcstone Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants.

