Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $253.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $256.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 289.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ICPT) opened at $65.02 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,630.00, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.92.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($1.04). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,883,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 304,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $12,577,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,649,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/intercept-pharmaceuticals-icpt-earns-outperform-rating-from-wedbush.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.