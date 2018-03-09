Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $761,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Karyn Smith sold 4,611 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $153,915.18.

On Thursday, February 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,952 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $91,039.68.

On Thursday, January 18th, Karyn Smith sold 4,213 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $107,600.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Karyn Smith sold 753 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $19,931.91.

On Monday, December 18th, Karyn Smith sold 5,213 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $132,931.50.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) opened at $38.85 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,610.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Twilio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $47,599,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $22,420,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $28,288,000. Salesforce Com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $20,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 811,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

