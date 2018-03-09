Insider Selling: Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) SVP Sells 11,958 Shares of Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $963,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ishantha Lokuge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ishantha Lokuge sold 12,612 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $948,044.04.

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.77 and a beta of 0.93. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.40 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFLY shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 578,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,360,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,277 shares during the period.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

