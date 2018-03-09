Insider Selling: Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Sells 42,393 Shares of Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $217,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 77.71%.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,753 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

