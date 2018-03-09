Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Chairman Sells 13,130 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 13,130 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $640,481.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 105,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE BMI) traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,969. The firm has a market cap of $1,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $52.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

