Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Insider Sells 31,425 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $305,136.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ameresco Inc (NYSE AMRC) opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $452.76, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.