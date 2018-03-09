Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Insider Sells 31,425 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $305,136.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameresco Inc (NYSE AMRC) opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $452.76, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 819,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ameresco by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Insider Sells 31,425 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/insider-selling-ameresco-inc-amrc-insider-sells-31425-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.