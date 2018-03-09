Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Director Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.91, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.68. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Gran Tierra Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase 500% of shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTE shares. BidaskClub cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,247 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 701,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,026 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,299,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

