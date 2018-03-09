Insider Buying: Enerplus Corp (ERF) Insider Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) insider Daniel John Fitzgerald acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,650.00.

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE ERF) traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.17. 492,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,010. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of C$8.97 and a twelve month high of C$15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,480.00, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.27.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

