Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,911. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 528,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 341,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the Bank). The Company is engaged in consumer, commercial and agricultural banking activities through the Bank. Through all of its branch locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan, the Bank provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to customers, including online and mobile banking options.

