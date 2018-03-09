Inovalon (INOV) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $568-593 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.73 million.

Shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ INOV) opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,833.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, insider Shauna L. Vernal sold 44,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $619,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc (Inovalon) is a technology company. The Company provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models to the healthcare industry. Leveraging large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem.

