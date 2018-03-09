Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.61.

Alphabet Inc ( NASDAQ GOOG ) opened at $1,126.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770,959.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $803.37 and a 12-month high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $4,290,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803 shares in the company, valued at $861,329.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,019 shares of company stock worth $46,329,334. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/indiana-trust-investment-management-co-buys-69-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.