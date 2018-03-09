Independent Order of Foresters Sells 13,391 Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

Independent Order of Foresters decreased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Advisors LLC grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 233,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 38.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,922,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 631,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:CBL ) opened at $4.74 on Friday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $823.51, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.46 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Independent Order of Foresters Sells 13,391 Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/independent-order-of-foresters-sells-13391-shares-of-cbl-associates-properties-inc-cbl.html.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL).

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.