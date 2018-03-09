Independent Order of Foresters Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Independent Order of Foresters lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 2.5% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Ventas were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,945.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp set a $50.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

