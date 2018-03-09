Independent Order of Foresters Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Independent Order of Foresters lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 9.5% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,999,000. Milestone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 470,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) opened at $156.28 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $150.15 and a twelve month high of $176.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $49,946.79, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 124.80%.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Broadwater sold 621 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $106,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

