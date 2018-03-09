Ideal Power Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ideal Power in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ideal Power’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 852.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Ideal Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ IPWR) opened at $1.25 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

