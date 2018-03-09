Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Given Market Perform Rating at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ HURN) opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.47, a PE ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.42 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $611,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

