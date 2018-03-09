Hunt Lane Capital LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Talend SA (TLND)

Hunt Lane Capital LP lowered its position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Talend accounts for 6.4% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Talend were worth $51,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Talend by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Talend by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Talend by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ TLND) opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,381.97, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.18. Talend SA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 454.15% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLND. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talend from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talend from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/hunt-lane-capital-lp-sells-100000-shares-of-talend-sa-tlnd.html.

Talend Profile

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.