Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.18 ($92.82).

Hugo Boss (ETR BOSS) traded down €0.28 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €67.42 ($83.23). The company had a trading volume of 561,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,049. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a one year high of €81.34 ($100.42). The stock has a market cap of $4,770.00 and a PE ratio of 18.68.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

