Hudson Technologies’ (HDSN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ HDSN) traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 297,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,411. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 215.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 421,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

