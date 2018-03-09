HSBC Analysts Give JCDecaux (DEC) a €30.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEC. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.28 ($39.85).

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.96 ($36.99). 288,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,941. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($45.56). The company has a market cap of $6,370.00 and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.

