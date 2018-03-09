Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 695.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $13,610.41, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,107.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

