Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, , which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel. HPT owns hotels and owns or leases travel centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its properties are operated by other companies under long term management or lease agreements. The Company is included in a number of financial indices, including the S&P 400 MidCap Index, the Russell 1000, the MSCI US REIT Index, S&P REIT Composite Index and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Index. HPT is one of two lodging REITs whose debt is investment grade rated. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:HPT ) opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $4,044.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $535.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0178448867536033%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 520,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 394,744 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 949,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 373,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after buying an additional 310,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

