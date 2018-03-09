Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $90,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Home Depot by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208,536.63, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $176.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $185.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $178.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Armando M. Codina purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

